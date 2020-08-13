The Cumberland County Commission’s budget includes donations to several nonprofit organizations that serve our community day-in, day-out. But for many organizations, the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis is straining their coffers and increasing need for their services.
Cumberland County residents have always generously supported our local service organizations, our arts organizations, our cultural organizations. Often, that sup-
port has been through taking part in fundraising activities.
Kids on the Rise youth mentoring organization had delayed its Blue Jean Ball until August, but the continuing health crisis led organizers to postpone the event until June 2021.
The United Fund, which hosts a kick-off event each year as it works to raise money for 36 local organizations, is taking a new approach to raising funds, including soliciting with limited personal contact.
The cancellation of the fair means many organizations will lose out on the proceeds of their food booths.
Other events have been canceled or scaled back.
But their needs remain.
Several organizations rely on sales from their thrift stores. While staying home has helped folks clean out their closets and increase donations to organizations, they need shoppers to buy these donated goods to support their work.
And other organizations need your financial support to continue serving the people of this community.
If you can give a little, it can help a lot.
—Crossville Chronicle
