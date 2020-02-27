In 2018, about 10,000 voter registration forms were submitted for potential voters around Memphis.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said many of those forms were incomplete or filled out incorrectly.
In response, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a restrictive law that would allow the state to fine or jail registration drive organizers if they turned in more than 100 or more voter registration forms that don’t include a complete name, address, date of birth, declaration of eligibility or signature. Those fines can reach $10,000 per county where violations occur. Members of registration groups could face misdemeanor charges.
The bill passed and was signed by newly elected Gov. Bill Lee.
And then it was promptly stalled by a federal lawsuit that blocked implementation ahead of the 2020 election season.
Now, the Tennessee General Assembly is back to work and considering new legislation to address voter registration.
Hargett said a pair of bills he has proposed are “better than no protection at all.”
One bill would provide voluntary training on voter registration laws, impose time limits to submit voter applications, and prohibit retention of voter information for nonpolitical purposes.
The other would criminalize spreading disinformation on the qualifications for voters or how to register, or providing false information on date, time or location of polling.
Another bill proposed to the Tennessee General Assembly would implement automatic voter registration when someone applies for a driver’s license or photo ID.
Tennessee ranks pitifully low in election participation. Out of about 4 million voters, only 30% bothered to take part in the August 2018 state primary.
The MIT Election Data and Science Lab found the state’s 2016 voter turnout was second worst in the country, and the state ranks 45th in voter registration. Census data from 2016 found the state has about 4.9 million citizens eligible to vote. Only 4 million are actually registered.
To be fair, Tennessee has enacted several measures to make it easier for people to register to vote. You can register online and check the status of your registration.
Proponents argue automatic voter registration makes it easy for people to register. Though anyone can opt out, the default is to register individuals when they turn 18. Data is cross referenced with other state databases to ensure people meet election rules for eligibility.
When you get a driver’s license, they get your full name, your address, your date of birth, and your signature. Right now, you can ask the Department of Safety to forward your information to the proper election official, thanks to the Motor Voter law of the 1990s.
Critics of automatic voter registration say that it could lead to errors in registration, allowing individuals who are not eligible to vote. That’s something to be discussed and worked out in crafting good legislation.
For our Republic to function as it should, the people must participate in the process. We need to make it easier for people to register to vote. And then we need people to follow through and go to the polls.
You get the country you vote for. Get registered. Get informed. Get to the election booth.
—Crossville Chronicle
