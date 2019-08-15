Good things come to those who wait.
Need proof? Look no further than Crossville's Garrison Park, which opened within the last couple of weeks. The public's appreciation is evident through heavy attendance.
Youngsters queued up early for the splash pad's first official day. A glance toward the park from Miller Ave. over the past couple of weekends is proof the city's investment is paying off. Interest in the park will most likely increase in the near future, when fencing is erected and the basketball courts will open for public use.
Area leaders are to be applauded for listening to and acting on the wishes of taxpayers.
Garrison Park was borne of the desires of residents who live near downtown and city schools who said they lack transportation to enjoy the amenities of Centennial Park. The new facility, within walking distance of residential developments, means more city residents have access to recreational opportunities.
It would be remiss not to acknowledge the state's help. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation chipped in half of the Garrison Park renovation via a $500,000 grant to be matched by the city.
Also to be thanked are Cumberland County's three Rotary Clubs, which partnered to secure a $5,000 Rotary District 6780 grant to aid in the purchase of equipment for the renovated playground area.
The true winners, however, are the residents of Crossville, who have new facilities they can be proud of and enjoy for years to come. It's been a long two years since the project began ― and delays caused by rainy weather, especially for the city's youngest folks, can seem like an eternity.
It was worth the wait.
—Crossville Chronicle
