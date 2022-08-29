Last week student loan payers breathed a collective sigh of relief.
President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for people making less than $125,000 a year. Students who received Pell Grants in college, a federal grant for low-income students seeking post-secondary education, can have up to $20,000 in federal loans forgiven.
The news was certainly welcome to the 43 million people who owe a collective $1.6 trillion in student debt. About a third of borrowers will see their debt wiped away, including about 5% of borrowers who are over 65.
But action must be taken to address the reasons why student borrowing has increased in recent years and why students have struggled to make their payments.
Undergraduate students attending a public, in-state college paid an average of $9,375 in tuition and fees in 2021. Average tuition is 37 times higher than it was in 1963 when the average cost of tuition was $243 a year. Today, you can barely pay for a single class for that amount.
When you adjust those figures for inflation, tuition is still about 747% higher today than it was in 1963. The cost of housing, medical care or a new car have not risen nearly as quickly. And according to a 2021 report by Georgetown University, new grads are only making 19% more than they were in 1980.
Yet, more jobs require post-secondary education than in 1980 — about two out of three jobs requires at least some training beyond high school, such as trade school, associates degree, or a bachelor’s degree. Some fields require a minimum of a master’s degree.
Most of the federal student loan debt is borrowed by or for undergraduate students, 92.6%. About 30% of undergraduate students borrow to fund their education. Their loans average $32,880 after attending a public college.
Tennessee made national headlines when Tennessee Promise launched, allowing every high school graduate in the state the chance to earn a two-year degree or post-secondary credential at public community colleges and Colleges of Applied Technology. Today, at least 23 states offer at least some students free community college.
But even students benefiting from programs like Tennessee Promise can still have unmet financial needs for books, equipment, tools, uniforms or living costs.
Colleges are competing for students. That’s led to increases in marketing or enrollment campaigns, spending on amenities, and increased administrative costs. The number of administrative positions at colleges have increased by 60% since 1993.
Students are also taking longer to graduate. While many consider a bachelor’s degree a four-year degree, 59% of students take six years to complete their degrees.
States are also not supporting public colleges and universities as they did in the past. A 2019 study found overall state funding for public colleges in 2018 was $6.6 billion less than state spending in 2008. Those figures are adjusted for inflation.
Addressing those issues will require effort at the federal, state, and local level.
High schools must make sure students are graduating ready for the next step and with a plan — whether that is trade school, community college, the workforce, or college.
State leaders must hold colleges accountable for their budgets while still ensuring funding is there to serve the students.
Federal leaders must look at some provisions of the federal student loan program, including reducing interest rates and fixing public service loan forgiveness programs so the intent of the law becomes reality. They must hold loan servicing companies accountable and ensure they provide accurate, timely information for borrowers so that they can make better decisions. And they must devise relief for borrowers who make payment after payment only to find they owe more than when they began.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.