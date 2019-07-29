Multiple accidents left four families grieving this week, and still more families worried for injured loved ones.
Also feeling the toll of this weekend’s deadly highway accidents are the first responders who worked tirelessly over the 48-hour period that began with a deadly early-morning crash Saturday.
These men and women answered when they were called, and they worked tirelessly at the scene of multiple crashes. A horrific accident on Interstate 40 required almost eight hours to clear.
In addition to cutting trees to reach the wreckage and then extricating the victims of the single-vehicle truck accident, emergency workers risked their lives working in an area with traffic still moving — though it was moving slowly.
A further tragedy was narrowly missed after an SUV overturned just in front of a fire truck that had been placed some distance from the crash to warn motorists to slow down to help protect the folks working at the scene.
Our community is truly blessed to have these hardworking, dedicated and compassionate individuals who answer the call when they are needed.
To our law enforcement officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cumberland County, Crossville and Fairfield Glade Fire Departments, Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management Agency, Cumberland County Rescue Squad and all the volunteers who support these organizations — a grateful community gives you its thanks.
—Crossville Chronicle
