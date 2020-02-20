Ninety days over two years.
That’s the amount of time our state constitution allocates the Tennessee General Assembly to handle the people’s business.
They have pressing issues at hand.
Thirteen hospitals have closed since 2010. The closure last summer of Jamestown Regional Medical Center to our north continues to impact Cumberland County as we see increased demands on our local medical facility. Our neighbors to the north, however, wonder what they’ll do if they have a serious medical emergency.
And six months later, there is no resolution in sight.
During his State of the State address, Gov. Bill Lee outlined a historic amount of proposed funding for education, aimed at bolstering teacher salaries, improving teacher preparation, helping students learn to read and promoting trade skills education.
We continue to struggle with the impact of opioid abuse and addiction. And our residents in need of critical mental health care often have nowhere to turn.
That’s a lot for our lawmakers to address in 45 days a year.
Yet some of our representatives seem intent to squander that time on bills and resolutions meant for no purpose other than grabbing headlines.
State Rep. James Micah Van Huss, R-Washington County, has done just that with his non-binding resolution to label CNN and the Washington Post as “fake news.”
Real “fake news” is a problem, as anyone scrolling through social media can tell you. We have a serious problem in this country telling truth from fiction and satire, and the idea of “alternative facts” makes it more challenging for people to wade through the noise to find facts. We urge everyone to take care not to spread lies or propaganda that serves only to further divide us from our fellow Americans.
But neither named outlet is one of the propagators of conspiracy theories and satire masquerading as truth.
Certainly, each has an editorial opinion — which they label as such. And if you don’t like a particular outlet, nothing is stopping you from finding another source so that you can stay informed. However, there is much to be gained from attempting to understand another point of view, even if you don’t agree.
But discounting reputable news organizations because you don’t like the facts reported doesn’t serve any legitimate legislative purpose.
Van Huss’ resolution reads like a campaign stump speech, meant to inflame passions and fire up supporters. And that is where it belongs.
This resolution has no business being granted any consideration by our legislators. Sadly, three other Republican lawmakers joined in this exercise in ridiculousness and advanced this bill out of committee: Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown; Bruce Griffey, R-Paris; and Paul Sherrill, R-Sparta.
And now it will take more time away from the issues that need the attention of our lawmakers.
