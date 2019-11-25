As we pause this week to give thanks, the Crosssville Chronicle wishes to give thanks to you, our readers, advertisers, contributors, distributors and the mail carriers of the U.S. Postal Service.
Without you, we could not do what we do to keep our community informed and involved.
The Chronicle has enjoyed another great year, and we owe so much of that to our community. Cumberland County and Crossville are filled with people who care about their neighbors and helping one another.
We thank each of you for the trust you've shown our staff as you shared your stories for others to read and learn from or be inspired by. We look forward to sharing more stories in the coming year.
We are thankful for all of you who drop us a note or call with your kind words. You make the less-than-pleasant calls more bearable.
We also give thanks for the people who make up the Chronicle staff. We are a tight-knit group who have been known to finish each other's sentences. Our staff includes people who have worked here for more than 40 years and folks with us only a few weeks, but they each play an important part in bringing you the news that matters to Cumberland County.
May you all have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!
—Crossville Chronicle
