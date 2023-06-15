Our community has been blessed with a lot of older citizens who have chosen to spend their golden years in Cumberland County. Whether long-term residents who have lived in the area for decades or newcomers who found something about the area they like, our older population is active in our clubs and organizations. They give of their time and talents in our schools. They share the benefit of their experience with our community.
But our older population is also at increased risk for abuse and exploitation. Sadly, few cases are ever reported, though Tennessee requires anyone who sees abuse to report that.
If you see abuse happening, call 9-1-1.
If you suspect elder or adult abuse, call Adult Protective Services at 888-277-8366.
If the abuse is physical, call the Tennessee Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-356-6767.
Elder abuse can take many forms.
Be alert to bruising, especially on the torso or head, or someone who seems to suffer from frequent accidents or who wear broken eyeglasses or frames. Be wary if a caregiver refuses to allow visitors to be alone with the older person.
But abuse can also be emotional, or in the form of neglect. It can also include financial exploitation.
Look for weight loss or malnutrition, untreated physical problems or unsafe or unsanitary living conditions.
Warning signs for financial exploitation include significant withdrawals from bank accounts, sudden changes in financial circumstances or valuable items going missing.
Thursday, the state recognized World Elder Abuse Awareness Day by lighting the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge and Tennessee State Capitol Building cupola purple. But elder abuse happens every day, and we must remain vigilant year round.
The National Center on Elder Abuse estimates only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse ever come to the attention of authorities.
Don’t let the case you suspect be one of those cases. Make the call.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.