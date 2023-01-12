There’s just something about a downtown event.
The community gathers among some of the most iconic backdrops of our community — the historic 1905 Cumberland County Courthouse, the Arches building, the Crossville Depot — and samples some of what our community offers in shopping, food and services.
It wasn’t that long ago that our downtown area had closed storefronts and little pedestrian traffic. Efforts for revitalization were dealt a blow when a long-planned downtown project was suddenly scrapped in 2014. The city has been proceeding with some of the critical components of that project ever since, though in piecemeal fashion.
Other than the delayed sidewalks and new street lights, that picture of downtown Crossville seems a stark contrast to what we have today, with a bustling downtown area.
Part of that change is due to the business owners who have invested in downtown and have worked to bring people to the area from Sunday through Saturday.
And part of that change are the events that introduce our community to downtown, like the Cruise-Ins, Friday at the Crossroads, Lunch on the Lawn, Taste of Crossville, the YPA Dash in the Dark, and the Habitat for Humanity Race for Hope.
Those events build camaraderie and community. They showcase the best of our town, our businesses, our people.
No, events shouldn’t harm our downtown businesses. But we can’t bring a complete halt to these downtown activities that have spurred growth to suit a minority of people.
There needs to be give-and-take.
We applaud Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford for working to find that balance with the Crossville Cruise-Ins. A change of a few streets seems to be the best option to make everyone happy — a lofty goal.
Organizers, consider your closures and your events. How can you accommodate concerns? What can you do to help make the events better for the downtown businesses and the people coming to those events?
Businesses, are you involved in these efforts? Downtown events are primarily benefitting your business — it’s your storefronts that are on display, your goods and services have center stage. What can you do to make these events better?
To the community, if you enjoy these events, what can you do to make it a better experience for everyone? Be a good participant — pick up after yourself, be courteous when in businesses, which are often quite busy on these days and nights, and be a good ambassador to visitors to our town. Be the neighbor you’d want to meet.
