While the actions of the Cumberland County Board of Education often impact all employees of the school system, it has but one employee: the director of schools.
As the board moves forward with its search for a new director, one board member will be faced with the dilemma of evaluating her son for the position.
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, faces this no-win situation as her son, Darrell Threet moves into the interview phase of the search process.
If she votes for him, there will be a question about if the vote was based on qualifications or nepotism.
Messages to Parris over the weekend were not returned at press time, so we do not know what she plans to do. However, when this same situation occurred in the 2016 director of schools search, she did not step down from the hiring process.
Board policy 1.108 requires the board to be notified before anyone is hired in the school system who is related to a member of the board, the director, an administrator, a county commissioner, or any appointed or elected county officials. No person is to supervise or be directly supervised by an employee if he or she is related to the employee.
There are several members of the board with familial relationships with employees of the school system. Unlike the county commission, no member of the board can be directly employed by the school system. But board members with a conflict of interest created by their family relationships declare these conflicts, often at the start of each meeting.
Board members with registered conflicts are Parris; Jim Inman, 1st District representative; Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative; Tony Brock, 5th District representative; and Teresa Boston, 8th District representative.
The board often makes decisions regarding employee pay and benefits and policies for the operation of the school system. They can also approve agreements with the teachers. These decisions will impact their loved ones — and every other employee.
They grant tenure to teachers meeting certain criteria, and they are the final appeal in grievances or disciplinary action.
But they are not part of the hiring process for anyone other than the director of schools. They are not responsible for supervising or critiquing any other employee of the school system other than the director.
That kind of direct supervisory and employment relationship requires a higher level of discernment than the general conflict-of-interest statement. For the process to move forward without the stain of nepotism or favoritism, Parris must step aside and allow the eight board members to determine the fate of the four local candidates.
