Since March, we’ve heard the health care experts and the scientists and the public health administrators tell us how to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus amid the global pandemic.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Use hand sanitizer.
Clean hard surfaces regularly.
Cover your cough in the crook of your elbow.
Maintain 6 feet of social distance.
Wear a mask.
Avoid large social gatherings.
Stay home if you are sick or have been exposed.
It’s a message that’s been repeated over and over and over again.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says many Americans may be feeling “pandemic fatigue.”
“The virus hit different places of the country at different points. And so you’ve had people who’ve been doing these things since February, March, April, but they didn’t really start to see the wave until later on. And they’re just plain tired.”
That fatigue is setting in at the worst possible time.
The U.S. has recorded more than 11 million cases since the pandemic began in March, with more than 150,000 cases reported on Tuesday. More than 240,000 Americans have died from the virus.
In Tennessee Monday, there were 7,951 new cases. We’ve lost 3,923 of our neighbors, friends and family in the state.
Active cases in Cumberland County topped 400 on Monday — the highest number of active cases in our community since this began.
And though active cases may drop off after 14 days, many patients report ongoing feelings of fatigue and other symptoms.
It’s expected that cases will continue to rise as people move indoors for the winter months and hold holiday gatherings, increasing the chances of transmitting the virus.
But we can all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We can get back to the basics of stopping the spread of this virus and other seasonal ailments.
Doing your part can not only help you and your loved ones, it can help someone else’s loved ones, as well.
—Crossville Chronicle
