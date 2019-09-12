Our school system is struggling to find qualified individuals to provide transportation to the children of our school system.
Currently, the school transportation department has 65 full-time bus drivers and 5 substitutes to cover the 72 bus routes. Several drivers are currently covering multiple routes, extending their work day and extending the time students must wait to get home.
It’s a tremendous responsibility we entrust our drivers. As the Cumberland County Board of Education grapples with how to best recruit and retain bus drivers, there are things we in the community can do to help.
We can make their routes less stressful by being mindful of precious cargo aboard those buses.
Wednesday, shortly before 4 p.m., a call came across the Chronicle’s newsroom police scanner. Dispatchers informed law enforcement a bus driver had reported an SUV ignored the stop sign and flashing lights on the bus. The driver passed the bus as children were getting ready to cross the road. Quick action by someone pulling children out of the path of the vehicle — according to the call — kept this event from becoming a tragedy.
State law is clear on this subject. Drivers from all directions must stop when a bus is stopped to load or unload children. On multi-lane roads, all traffic must stop unless there is a physical barrier or grass median between the lanes of traffic.
Driving a bus-load of children is stressful enough for our bus drivers. They shouldn’t have to worry about their community ignoring basic traffic safety rules and endangering the children in their charge.
Do your part to make their travels safe.
