Tennessee’s younger population is leading confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 368 cases in the 20-40 age range out of a total of 784 cases.
There have been reports in other states of “coronavirus parties” with young adults ignoring pleas or directives to practice social distancing.
Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, called on individuals in this age group to take the disease seriously. Though most people experiencing severe illness from COVID-19 are older or have underlying health conditions, Piercey warned, “You’re still at risk, and you’re still putting others at risk.”
Everyone must play their part to make social distancing work. Avoid gathering with friends, attending church or taking part in unessential activities outside the home. If you must go out, keep a distance of 6 feet or more between you.
And keep practicing good hygiene: wash your hands, avoid touching your face, cover your cough.
If you are sick, stay home.
We know the virus is spreading in our communities. We know more people will become ill. We know some of those people won’t survive.
Already, three Tennesseans have died from the disease. More than 50 are hospitalized across the state. As testing increases, more patients will likely be identified.
Some have questioned why local leaders aren’t requiring nonessential businesses to close or ordering people to stay at home. There are legal questions about what many communities can do. A report yesterday noted only six local governments operate the department of health: Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan counties. These counties can — and some have — issue orders for people to stay home. In Knoxville, the “safer at home” order encourages everyone to stay home as much as possible.
Statewide measures have included prohibiting social gatherings of 10 or more people, closing gyms, and prohibiting on-site dining at restaurants and bars.
But there is no question that we are all aware of what is going on and that we all have to take personal responsibility for our actions. If you can avoid going out, then stay home.
Do it for you. Do it for your neighbor. Do it for all of us.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.