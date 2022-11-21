This week, we pause and reflect on all the many reasons we have to give thanks.
Some will gather with family. Others may find holiday cheer with a friends-giving gathering. Others, either by choice or by circumstance, may be spending this holiday alone.
There will be churches, organizations and individuals reaching out to share food and cheer this week — and throughout the coming weeks.
While we may not have all that we want, many of us have what we need.
But for those who do not have what they need, there are efforts underway to lend a helping hand this holiday.
Coats for the Cold — The 24th annual Coats for the Cold drive is taking donations of gently used coats, jackets and sweaters through Dec. 2. Drop-off locations include EXIT Rocky Top Realty, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank of Tennessee, First Bank, First Farmers & Commercial Bank, Farm Bureau, Cumberland County Fire Department at the fairgrounds, Dr. Donald Hooie’s dental practice, Regions Bank, Smart Bank, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville, Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency, Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union, and One Bank of Tennessee.
Anyone who needs a warm coat will be able to select what they need at TCAT’s Building 1 Dec. 9 and 10.
Toys for Tots — Donations of new, unwrapped toys and books and financial donations are welcome through Dec. 10. Contact John J. Jones at 02-588-3923 or hmm164.jj@gmail.com to help or contribute to the Cumberland County campaign.
Christmas on the Mountain — This community effort launched more than 20 years ago to provide a happy Christmas to area children too far from the agencies serving the larger cities. This year, the organization is working to distribute the gifts donated to Toys for Tots. They still need volunteers for the annual wrapping party, set Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church gym, and volunteers are needed Wednesday-Friday that week to sort toys.
There are also numerous community efforts to support families with specific needs — from donations to cake walks to 5K races and more.
Cumberland County is a giving county. When a need is presented, our community comes through. Please, consider how you can help others in your community this season and beyond.
—Crossville Chronicle
