Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton was likely correct when he told local business leaders that COVID-19 is here to stay.
“It’s not going away. We have to learn how to live around it, live with it, and continue our lives,” Sexton said during the annual legislative breakfast presented by the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce.
Scientists agree the virus will move from a pandemic to endemic.
A pandemic is declared by the World Health Organization when a disease grows exponentially and covers a wide area affecting several countries and populations.
An endemic disease is consistently present but limited, making disease spread more predictable. This is similar to the flu or malaria.
But changing from pandemic to endemic does not mean an illness has become more or less severe.
While early data indicates the new COVID variant omicron might be less severe than earlier strains — which would be great news — it’s still too soon to know how it will impact various populations like older people or people with underlying illnesses. It’s also important to note that data from the Dec. 28, 2021 COVID-19 critical indicators published by the Tennessee Department of Health shows many active cases in the state right now are due to the Delta variant.
The state is averaging about 10,000 new infections every day.
Just because COVID is here to stay doesn’t mean we can just stop trying to protect ourselves, our families and our communities. With the number of cases on the rise every day, we must still take steps to prevent overwhelming our healthcare system. We need our health care system not just to treat patients with COVID-19, but to help keep us all well.
That means washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes and staying home when you are ill will continue to be important.
Those things aren’t just good at preventing transmission of COVID-19, but a host of other illnesses, too.
Gov. Bill Lee earlier this week said, “We’re going to watch this going forward and continue to encourage people to protect themselves, get their vaccine, get their boosters.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 vaccines can help protect everyone ages 5 and older from contracting COVID-19 and significantly reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death.
Anyone with underlying health conditions or who are immunocompromised should talk to their doctor about what other precautions they should take. The CDC does recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask when in indoor public places if there is substantial or high transmission.
Right now, all of Tennessee is considered high community transmission. As of Jan. 2, Cumberland County had 276 active cases, and 275 residents have died from the virus.
Yet, less than half our residents are fully vaccinated. The CDC puts our vaccination rate at 45% for fully vaccinated, or 27,243. We have about 3,000 other residents who have had at least one dose, bringing the count to 50.2% of the population.
Among our older residents, 77.4% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated. Only 52.8% of people over 18 have been fully vaccinated.
Yes, COVID-19 is here to stay. That’s why it’s important that you talk to your health care provider about the vaccines.
Common side effects include pain, redness and swelling at the injection site. You may also be tired or have a headache or muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea after the vaccine. If you have further concerns, discuss them with your doctor.
The risks of having COVID-19 include severe illness, hospitalization, long-term health impacts and, unfortunately, death. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 85% of COVID-19 cases from May to October, when the vaccine was widely available to all adults in the state, were among unvaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated patients made up 87% of hospitalizations and accounted for 86% of deaths.
You can get a COVID-19 vaccine at no charge at the Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St. Vaccinations are now offered inside the department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You do not need an appointment.
Or, use vaccines.gov to find a provider with the vaccine you prefer.
—Crossville Chronicle
