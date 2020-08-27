Urban counties are responding to the 2020 Census in higher numbers than their rural counterparts.
Data from the Tennessee Complete County Committee reported rural counties across the state average a 60.9% self-response rate, training urban counties by 4.4%.
Cumberland County had reached 61.6% self response by Wednesday of this week. It ranks 45th in the state for Census response.
Time is ticking to be part of this decennial count. State level data must be provided to the President of the United States by Dec. 31 so that information on congressional, state and local district apportionment can follow next spring.
An accurate count is also vital to ensure communities receive their fair share of state and federal taxes. The information provides important demographic data to plan for services and future community needs, like new schools and roads. Businesses use this information to help them determine where they will open new restaurants or stores or where they can expand their operations with offices or factories.
Individuals who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census still can be counted for their community. The Census is mailing a paper questionnaire to homes that have not yet responded. It should arrive between Aug. 22 and Sept. 15.
Census workers are also now canvassing communities and following up on homes that have not responded.
The Census is also striving to count people who may live in nontraditional dwellings, such as campgrounds and hotels. Census workers will be working to count people experiencing homelessness Sept. 23 and 24.
You can respond online today at 2020census.gov.
—Crossville Chronicle
