Cumberland County residents have depended even more upon their internet service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people set up their offices to work from home or students try to keep up with their college and local academics online.
Gov. Bill Lee has asked employers to continue to allow people to work from home even as some businesses again open their doors to the public. State employees will be logging in from home through the end of May.
But even before COVID-19, more and more work, commerce and recreation was taking place online.
This massive move toward telework is leaving many in Cumberland County behind, however. A survey of internet service last year found lack of high-speed internet was a countywide problem. Out of the 1,500 households participating in the survey, 99% reported download speeds below the federal standard for broadband internet: 25 Mbps. Worse, more than half of the households didn’t have access to 5 Mbps download speed.
And that’s just the people who have access to a service provider. Many portions of the county have no viable options for service.
There has been good news on this front. Ben Lomand, which operates VolFirst in Cumberland County, was awarded a $2.24 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in February. In March, the telecommunications provider was among the recipients of state funding, with an additional $2 million grant.
These grants will provide funding for an expansion of service north of Interstate 40 in the Hwy. 127 N. area, with as many as 1,600 households included. The federal grant will include extension of service to about 100 square miles north of Fairfield Glade west toward No Business Creek and Clear Creek and a section near Crab Orchard in the area of Smith Mountain Rd., Millstone Mountain Rd. and Long Rockhouse Branch. The project includes about 222 homes, but County Mayor Allen Foster said this project would also help bring infrastructure to serve more people once they complete construction.
“This is about hope,” Foster told the Chronicle in February. “Other people are beginning to get service. This is an excellent first step.”
We know there are still many areas of our county that suffer from no service or inadequate service. It can be frustrating to hear other areas are getting service while you languish with an eternal “buffering” sign on your television.
Unfortunately, it will take years to get Cumberland County internet service up to speed for more of our residents. And the pandemic has highlighted how vital this service can be.
We hope more grants come to Cumberland County service providers so they can help get us all online.
