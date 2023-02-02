Pharmaceutical companies, distributors, marketers, doctors — everyone who played a part in flooding our communities with highly addictive pain pills — are starting to pay up.
Last year, four companies agreed to pay $26 billion to settle lawsuits across the country. Since then, more companies are opening their pocketbooks that once overflowed with cash from the lucrative opioid drugs.
The lawsuits claim that companies were careless in monitoring the drugs, that salespeople oversold the benefits while downplaying the addictive nature of the medication, and that all this carelessness fueled an epidemic that has devastated communities across the country.
The settlements are to be used for programs and strategies to combat opioid abuse and addiction. Tennessee is to get $600 million from that $26 billion. That money will be divvied up among the various counties and cities in the state that have borne the biggest cost of this scourge.
How do we put a number on what opioid addiction has cost our community? Lives have been shattered and families destroyed by a drug that initially came into people’s lives from doctors — people they trusted.
The drugs were highly addictive. And not surprisingly, these drugs soon found their way to a black market. Distributors could see the trends. More and more pills were making their way into these communities. A study by the National Association of Counties and Appalachian Regional Commission found opioid prescription rates per 100 residents in Appalachian counties far exceeded the rate of prescriptions for non-Appalachian counties.
As lawmakers attempted to stem the tide, with laws limiting how doctors could prescribe the medications, many people turned to street drugs, like heroin and fentanyl.
There were 47 overdose deaths in Cumberland County in 2021.
There were 12 overdose deaths recorded in the county in 2020. That year, 70 people were admitted to a hospital in Cumberland County following an overdose.
Emergency responders will tell you the calls they get for possible overdoses are overwhelmingly tied to opioids. With a fast-enough response, an opioid antagonist like naloxone or naltrexone can reverse the overdose.
But sometimes, it’s too late.
With funds from the opioid settlements getting ready for disbursement to communities across the state, it’s time to look at what we need to reverse these deadly trends: intervention and harm reduction, treatment, and prevention so that more lives are not destroyed by this drug.
There are many areas that will need to be considered, from training the community on how to administer opioid antagonists much like we train people to perform CPR to making sure people coming out of recovery have opportunities to be successful.
We have to focus on the next generation, providing support to families and making sure people can access mental health services they need for addiction treatment or to address any other trauma.
The cost of addressing all these issues is likely to far exceed the settlement funds. The costs borne by our community through lost wages, criminal activity, incarceration, treatment, and more are already much higher than the settlement amounts.
But the settlements offer us a chance to change the future for the better, to stop pouring money into handling the effects of addiction and hopefully impacting lives so that fewer families pay the ultimate price in the future.
—Crossville Chronicle
