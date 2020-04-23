Some of our favorite businesses may soon be reopening as the stay-at-home order expires April 30 and the state eyes an economic reboot across Tennessee.
We are happy our neighbors will be able to resume business, though they may have some new policies and some new challenges as we move forward.
Gov. Bill Lee and other state leaders have pointed to data showing smaller day-over-day increases in new cases, increasing numbers of recovered patients and expanded testing availability.
But the reopening of our economy doesn’t mean the danger has passed for COVID-19. While studies and trials are ongoing, we still do not have an effective vaccine against this novel coronavirus or a cure. The public must continue to be vigilant to prevent another spike in cases.
As we start to move back around our community, remember to maintain social distancing and physical distancing. Avoid large crowds or social gatherings of more than 10 people. Give other people room as you move about stores. Wash your hands — a lot. Cover your sneezes and coughs. Wear a cloth mask when out in public.
If you don’t feel well, stay home. This may be one of the hardest things for people to do. Respect your body’s need for rest and understand that going to work or shopping while ill puts others at needless risk.
If you have conditions that put you at risk of complications to COVID-19, please stay home as much as possible. You mean more to us than anything, and we want you to be safe.
—Crossville Chronicle
