The story of a Cumberland County teacher, commissioner and cross country coach, the suspect under indictment for sexual battery of past and present students, ended June 27 when he took his own life.
On the front page of today’s edition readers will notice a story about the closed investigation that was just beginning. You may wonder why we chose to publish another story. Here are the reasons why we felt it so important to bring closure to the criminal aspect of the story.
We would have preferred to have never had to publish a story on the abuse of students. It would have been much better if it had never happened. We take no joy in reporting this story.
But, it did happen and it cannot go unanswered, no matter how distasteful.
First, and utmost, is our duty to keep the public informed. With the sudden end of the investigation, many questions were left unanswered. Misinformation has circulated in the community. We needed to attempt to clear the air and deliver the facts to the best of our ability, as told to us by those involved in the case.
Second, the damage to those deemed victims by investigators, and those victimized by what they experienced or witnessed, was great. The sudden ending left many without closure. Many felt they were denied their day in court.
Third, there needs to be a reminder, and encouragement, that help is available for those struggling from mental trauma because of what they experienced. Mental trauma cannot go unanswered. Counseling can be secured through the victim/witness coordinator at the District Attorney’s Office and through the school system.
That help is confidential and identities will be protected. If someone is suffering from this event, urge them to talk to a professional who can guide them through the mental healing process.
Lastly, we join District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway in asking the community to respect the privacy of the family of the suspect. They were caught unaware, shocked by the indictment, and are still processing all that has been thrown at them with the public revelation of wrongdoings. And, they are grieving their own loss.
We applaud the spirit of cooperation between local law enforcement agencies, the state prosecutor’s office and the school system. It is a credit to our community that all came together to work for the common good while demanding accountability for actions.
Lastly, this serves as a reminder that the public has an obligation. “If you see something, say something.” Confidential reports can be made to local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Children’s Services and the District Attorney’s Office.
This newspaper does not reveal the names of sexual assault victims, no matter what their age, as a matter of policy. Fear of being exposed should not be a reason to not report sex offenses.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.