Students at Crab Orchard Elementary are wrapping up their first week in their new facility.
When the students first saw their new school, they were ecstatic. The school shared a photo of the students whose expressions of pure joy made this long-awaited moment even more sweet for the faculty and staff, the parents and residents of the community, the school system administrators and board members, and the members of the Cumberland County Commission — all of whom have worked together to help give this community a safe and functional school facility.
The original facility was built in 1972 and used an open floor plan. That was quickly abandoned and walls were built in the two pods. But the school has struggled with issues of noise flowing between the classrooms and not having enough space.
In April 2011, the school board’s building and grounds committee toured the school. Back then, problems with moisture invading the art room were noted, as were issues with plumbing and the septic system.
Through the years, additional problems with the building were noted. In 2016, a study of the building found multiple problems, including a ventilation system that did not meet standards for fresh air, outdated electrical systems, and extensive issues with plumbing. Many areas did not meet standards for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility. The old roof needed to be replaced. And the school didn’t have the space to offer all the things other schools were able to provide, like a multipurpose room for younger students or a science room and dedicated art and music rooms.
Former representative to the school board Aretie Patterson said it best when she said it would be a travesty to do anything but new construction.
Yes, the plan to build a new facility and tear down the original part of the building was a bit more expensive than a renovation would have been. But the difference in price didn’t include the surprises that inevitably come up during a renovation of a building with as many woes as the 1973 Crab Orchard school had. And in the end, the students, faculty and staff have a new school that will meet their needs for years to come.
We thank the school board and the county commission for taking the long view. They were not penny wise and pound foolish. They understood a little more money now would be an investment in this school for the next 40 to 50 years.
The new facility offers modern classrooms outfitted for the technology teachers use on a regular basis. It includes things that make the school more safe and secure for students, including a sprinkler system.
Soon, the community will say good-bye to the 1973 school. Certainly many residents have fond memories of their school days. But the things that made Crab Orchard a community school remain — faculty, staff and volunteers committed to their students. The building may change, but the Tiger spirit lives on.
