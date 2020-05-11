As you read last week, the Crossville Chronicle is making some operational changes to ensure we can continue to serve our readers as we navigate the unchartered waters of a global pandemic and the economic repercussions.
First — we are committed to continuing to provide you with the most in-depth local news you can find, just as we have since 1886.
Our reporters will continue to follow local legislative meetings, court cases and law enforcement activity. We will continue to tell the stories of the people in this community as we all look for inspiration. We will continue to keep you informed about local events.
To our subscribers, you will not see a decrease in your local news. In fact, we hope to offer you more in-depth coverage of important issues in the weeks and months ahead. And you will continue to see your favorite columns and features each week.
But the way you get that news will change slightly.
We will continue to have The Scene, a section devoted to interesting activities and things to go and do. Soon, the calendar of events will return as our organizations and clubs start offering those activities again.
This section will now come with your Tuesday edition.
We will continue to provide publication for engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. These will be published in the Friday edition.
Speaking of these announcements, you can share your happy news with the community by placing an announcement through our online system. Just go to www.crossville-chronicle.com and select “Celebrations” in the top menu. Then, choose “Place an announcement.” Other options include birth announcements and birthday announcements.
This system walks you through the information included in these announcements, but we’re also happy to help if you need a little guidance.
Obituary and funeral notices will continue to be published in our two weekly editions and in the weekly Glade Sun. These can also be scheduled online through the Obituaries tab of our website.
We also have a free community calendar where organizations and venues can share information on upcoming activities. This is free for basic listings, and we use this information to help create the weekly calendar found in the Scene. Just scroll down on our homepage and you can find it there.
During the week, you can expect to find updates on local meetings, sports, events and news online. Subscribers, you have full access to everything that is online. You also get an electronic copy of each edition and access to the archives of these e-editions.
You can search our extensive archive of local news coverage.
You can get an app for your phone to make it easier to read the Chronicle while you are on the go.
If you are not a subscriber, you still have access to important updates regarding COVID-19 in our community.
We also invite you to support your local news source and consider a subscription.
We are here for you, and we will continue to be here for you.
—Crossville Chronicle
