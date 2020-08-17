About 61% of Cumberland County’s residents have completed their 2020 Census.
This decennial count mandated by the U.S. Constitution provides valuable information to our leaders and ensures we get our share of representation and state and federal funding. The demographic data helps researchers plan for the future, for instance, if we’re going to need more schools in the new few years or need road improvements in the community.
The 61% represents the people who self responded to the Census by Aug. 13. As of Aug. 11, the Census is preparing to send Census workers to homes to collect the information. If you haven’t completed your Census, you may get a knock on your door.
There are just a few questions on the Census:
•How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment or mobile home on April 1, 2020?
•Were there any additional people staying here on April 1, 2020, that you did not include in Question 1?
•Is this house, apartment or mobile home owned by you or someone in the household with a mortgage or loan? Is it owned by you or someone in this household free and clear? Rented? Occupied without payment of rent?
•What is your telephone number? You phone number is only used for official Census business, in the event there are questions about your form.
•What is Person 1’s name? You will also list additional members of your household.
•What is Person 1’s sex?
•What is Person 1’s age and what is Person 1’s date of birth?
•Is Person 1 of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin?
•What is Person 1’s race?
•Print name of Person 2.
•Does Person 2 usually live or stay somewhere else?
•How is Person 2 related to Person 1?
Answers to these questions must be kept confidential by the Census Bureau, even from other federal departments and agencies.
You can respond to the Census at www.2020Census.gov. Your answers help your community.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.