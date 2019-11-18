Thank you, Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency.
Your new Go Upper Cumberland bus service combined with the My Ride Upper Cumberland rideshare program helps people of this community overcome the barriers that prevent them from getting out of their homes and into our community.
There are so many reasons people may not have access to reliable transportation, from health conditions that make driving unsafe to trouble affording repairs on vehicles.
Go Upper Cumberland bus service is available six days a week, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Rides are $1 per trip with a 50% discount for veterans, disabled residents and seniors over age 60. One-day and monthly passes are available.
There are two routes: Gold and Blue. Both start at the UCHRA office on Old Jamestown Hwy., every hour, with the following stops:
GOLD ROUTE
•Save-A-Lot — every hour at 5 minutes past
•Art Circle Public Library — every hour at 12 minutes past
•Cumberland County Health Department -- every hour at 18 minutes past
•Cumberland Medical Center — every hour at 25 minutes past
•Garrison Park — every hour at 30 minutes past
•Food City — every hour at 35 minutes past
•Kroger — every hour at 40 minutes past
•Walmart — every hour at 47 minutes past
BLUE ROUTE
•Kroger — every hour at 10 minutes past
•Cumberland County Health Department — every hour at 23 minutes past
•Cumberland Medical Center — every hour at 28 minutes past
•Art Circle Public Library — every hour at 31 minutes past
•Walmart — every hour at 53 minutes past
If you need a ride, simply wave at the bus from the curb.
This deviated fixed-route bus system also allows the buses to go off the route slightly to pick up individuals within three-fourths of a mile off the route. Call 456-0691 Monday-Thursday or 335-9012 on Friday and Saturday to request this service.
The project uses funding from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
My Ride is a rideshare program for seniors. Volunteers use an app and can choose which rides they will take, providing door-through-door transportation.
This service is for individuals age 60 and older. They pay a $25 membership fee each year and then $2 each way per trip with a $1 charge for additional stops.
Call 1-833-9MYRIDE to learn more. Volunteers are an essential part of the program. Call Beth Stephens, volunteer coordinator, at 931-260-6408 to learn about helping seniors get back into the community, get to their medical appointments, take care of errands and live independently.
As a columnist of this publication noted earlier this year, the transportation options available for people without a vehicle were quite scarce. While these programs don't address all transportation needs of our residents, they are a quantum leap forward for residents across the county.
Thank you to UCHRA and the local leaders who helped bring this important program to Crossville and Cumberland County.
