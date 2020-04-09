We are hopeful.
Despite the uncertainty of the next hour or day or week, we know there are better days ahead.
Despite the current inconveniences, we are enduring, knowing that this too shall pass.
Despite the seriousness of COVID-19, we look toward a time when we can once again come together as a community.
Sunday is Easter. In the Christian community, there is no day that offers more hope for a bright tomorrow than this day.
Earlier this week, we learned new data models had decreased the projections of Tennesseans who may die from this illness, and that the shortages in hospital beds and critical ventilators may not come to pass.
And we were hopeful.
A national poll by Research America found 40% of people believe the world will be a better place once the virus has been controlled; 54% say that better place will endure as we all reflect on what's truly important in our lives.
Right now, we must stay the course and stay home. Social distancing is starting to impact the rate of rise in new infections, and staying home helps keep those numbers low.
But brighter days are ahead.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.