While much of the damage has been to our west, Cumberland County has confirmed a tornado touchdown in the northern part of the county last week. The EF-0 tornado brought winds as high as 85 mph to an area near Smith Rd. off Hwy. 127 N. It damaged roofs, downed trees and even destroyed some farm structures.
Some residents have raised concerns about missed alerts for the severe weather. The storms came through in the middle of the night while most people were asleep.
Accounts from Putnam County, which had a EF-4 tornado strike, leaving a swath of destruction in its wake, have many people thanking God for something that woke them up in time to seek shelter. One family said it was their dog's incessant barking that had them just awake enough to hear the alert on their phones.
Last week in Fairfield Glade, residents asked about the tornado sirens. A mechanical failure that night kept the sirens from operating as they should, and that issue has been addressed. But sirens aren't meant to warn people who are indoors. They're meant to warn people outdoors to seek shelter immediately. And they're only used when a warning has been issued — not a watch.
Televisions and phones can provide a warning, but they have to be on. Also, the storm damaged cell phone towers, which limited that system’s ability to warn people of the danger heading their way.
We join Capt. Mark Rosser in urging everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones with reliable warning systems like a NOAA weather radio.
With battery backup and proper tuning, these radios will sound an alarm when a warning is issued in this area. It isn’t just tornado warnings, either. The radio will alert you to floods, forest fires, or any other disaster that could impact you or your family’s safety.
You should also take time to review your family’s emergency plan. Where will you seek shelter during severe weather? Do you have a severe weather kit, with flashlights, radio and extra batteries? Do you have some food and water in the event you need to shelter in place for a few days?
March is known for its unpredictable, sometimes volatile, weather. Take time now to prepare.
—Crossville Chronicle
