Stimulus payments have started to arrive in checking accounts, but with these payments comes the risk of scammers trying to separate you from the help the stimulus program was intended to provide.
Be wary of anyone asking for information about your banking information.
If you filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, the IRS, which is distributing the stimulus funds, probably already knows where to send your money. The same is true of many Social Security recipients. Veterans, you may need to contact the IRS to provide information, but you can do this without a stranger’s assistance. Go to IRS.gov and click “I don’t have to file” to start the process.
And, if the IRS can’t find your banking information, they’ll eventually mail a check to your last known address. They won’t contact you by phone, email or mail asking you to verify information.
Emergencies often bring out the best in people, but they also invite bad actors who prey on those who are hurting or vulnerable. Watch out for scams claiming a COVID-19 cure or at-home test. No such things are currently approved or available.
It’s best to stick to the online retailers you know and you trust, even if a site offers a great deal on hand sanitizer.
While there are many legitimate work-from-home opportunities, and more becoming available during this time, do your research of any company offering at-home work opportunities.
Scammers often promise high income for a little amount of work. They may ask you to pay a fee for training or special equipment, or request your bank account for payment purposes — only to use the information to take your hard-earned money.
The same is true of many debt-reduction scams, increasingly popular as people feel the pinch of being out of work a few weeks. Instead of turning to these scams, reach out to your lenders and creditors directly. Right now, many are offering hardship assistance. But you can’t know what’s available from your lender until you talk to them directly.
With recent tragic storms impacting our neighbors across the state, we also need to be wary of scammers trying to take advantage of our giving nature. Make sure charities are registered with the state by calling 615-741-2555 or checking sos.tn.ogv/charitable.
Take your time and ask questions. Resist pressure to give on the spot, and ask how your gift will be used. Avoid giving cash and always ask for a receipt. Pay close attention to the name of the organization. There are many with similar names, not all of which are reputable.
Don’t forget, there are many ways to help others, including giving your time and volunteering.
Many of us are feeling the stress of the current situation, but don’t let people take advantage of you. Ask questions, be suspicious and reach out to trusted sources whenever possible.
And when in doubt, just hang up the phone.
