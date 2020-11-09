This week, we pause and say thank you to the men and women who have stepped forward and served our nation in the U.S. Armed Services.
In peace time and in war, these men and women have made sacrifices many of us cannot even imagine to serve a cause greater than any one person, one state, one party.
The U.S. Census estimates there are about 17.4 million veterans in the United States. Every year about 180,000 young Americans stand up and volunteer for service.
Our military men and women sign up knowing they could be called upon to sacrifice their life for their country. Many of our brave servicemen and women sacrifice their physical and mental health. They may also find it difficult to find work after leaving the service.
Their families sacrifice, too. Military spouses may have to move from place to place, hurting their own careers or making it difficult to find work. Children can find it difficult to change schools every few years.
Veterans Day, celebrated Nov. 11 each year, grew from Armistice Day, which marked the end of fighting in World War I. Congress officially recognized Nov. 11 as the end of the Great War in 1926, and the day became an official holiday in 1938.
After World War II and the Korean War, veterans service organizations urged Congress to change Armistice Day to Veterans Day to recognize and honor all U.S. military veterans.
While the COVID-19 health crisis has necessitated canceling large events this year — much of our veteran population is older and at high risk for complications from the virus — we can still pause and thank a veteran for their service. And thank their families, who have also sacrificed for our country.
And there are some activities planned to offer thanks to our local veterans. The Elks Lodge will be serving free hotdogs and refreshments for veterans Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cumberland County War Memorial Park, across from the Cumberland County Courthouse on Main St.
And the Fairfield Glade Community Club is offering free $25 dining cards good at Legends, Fireside or Stonehenge Grille for veterans through Nov. 30. Just show your veteran’s ID at the Fairfield Glade Conference Center on Stonehenge Dr.
Though we can’t come together this year and show our appreciation on this special day, know that we appreciate all you have done, and the service you continue to provide to your community.
We thank you, every day.
—Crossville Chronicle
