The holes in our social safety net are gaping.
Just look at the issues recently highlighted by the plight of tenants of the Village Inn being displaced as the owner sells the facility to the city of Crossville.
While that has been the most visible impact of a local housing crunch, the challenges they face are not unique and something many people across the county are coping with as rents increase or rental properties are sold to new residents.
Many people have jobs or income from disability or Social Security — just not enough income to afford housing as the cost of rent and housing soars in out community and the surrounding areas.
If they can afford other housing, they may not be able to find other housing. Rental properties are few, and units are often snatched up as soon as one becomes available.
If they qualify for housing assistance, they may have to wait. Crossville Housing Authority only has so many units — and they don’t have enough one-bedroom units to meet the need.
Some folks won’t qualify for public housing for various reasons. They may qualify for Section 8 subsidized housing payments.
CHA administers these vouchers locally, but the vouchers are only good at rental properties that accept these payments — and again, there’s just not a lot of rental housing available here, and less that accepts the vouchers.
And, the vouchers are also limited. While CHA continues to issue vouchers, many areas are maxed out. There just aren’t enough vouchers to meet the need across the county. Last weekend, 141,000 people applied for Section 8 vouchers in New Jersey’s waitlist. Only 20,000 spots were available.
And that’s just for the waitlist. It could be years before these people actually get help with housing.
As people worked with residents of the Village Inn on finding new accommodations, we learned about another hole in the safety net.
Even though these individuals were at high risk of becoming homeless due to eviction from their current housing, they didn’t qualify for homeless assistance because government rules say they have to be unhoused.
So until they’re sleeping on the street or in a homeless shelter, there’s just not a lot of help available.
As we discuss needs in our community, housing continues to rise to the top of the list.
Decent, safe, affordable housing is critical for a healthy community.
Children living in stable housing do better in school. Parents have less stress wondering where they and their children are going to sleep tonight or next week.
People working with individuals in recovery or returning to a community after incarceration will tell you, safe, decent, affordable housing is critical to the success of these individuals.
Homes offer a sanctuary from a world that can be overwhelming and downright cruel. A home can give someone the mental space they need to breathe deep and feel there is hope for a brighter day.
There is no easy solution to our housing crisis. We need all hands on deck to help offer folks struggling access to decent, safe, affordable housing, from changes in regulations that confound common sense and more funding so that people don’t spend years waiting for help to private landlords and developers ensuring they’re offering affordable housing to their community.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.