Congratulations to the class of 2020!
We are so very proud of you and all you’ve accomplished to date — and we know you will continue to make Cumberland County proud as you move on to the next chapter in your lives.
It’s not been an easy road for the more than 480 graduates. Their senior year was unlike any we can recall. The COVID-19 health crisis interrupted plans and long-awaited celebrations.
Now, many of our young people are turning their attention to what comes next.
Some will continue on to school. They may seek an academic path at a community college or four-year university or select a career-focused education at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Some will enter the military, committing to several years of service to their country.
Others will begin working.
They will all need perseverance and tenacity to make it over the bumps in the road ahead. But we have every confidence in them.
As we wish our new graduates well, we offer a few words of advice for what comes next.
Find a career that excites you and makes you want to get up and go to work most days. Talk with people in that field and get their perspective. Do your research on job opportunities. Look for fields that are growing.
Make time to give back to your community through service and volunteerism. It takes people who care about their world to make it a better world.
Manage your resources wisely. It’s much easier to start saving for your golden years early and to live within your means if you don’t accumulate a lot of debt early on.
Be sure to make time for fun.
As Baz Luhrmann said back in 1999, “The race is long, and in the end, it’s only with yourself.”
And always, always wear sunscreen.
—Crossville Chronicle
