These are unprecedented times.
Those words have become part of our leaders’ vernacular. They’re not wrong: Not since the influenza pandemic of 1918 has our country experienced anything like COVID-19.
But these bizarre days have borne ingenuity. Our churches have just concluded a Lenten season in which congregation members celebrated together but separately in the safety of their own homes. Others who feel the need to physically be with their church families have found a way via services conducted through AM and FM radio transmission on their radios as they sit in their cars in the church parking lot.
The school system’s food services immediately rallied to provide daily meals for children, many of whom only had nourishing food courtesy of school breakfasts and lunches. When that avenue seemed to close due to Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home mandate, the staff tripled and quadrupled efforts to provide more food for days they could not be present.
Those who provide education and recreation services to us have found a way to keep our minds active, with museums, zoos and theaters offering virtual tours and entertainment.
Grinder House Coffee offers up its popular “In the House” concert series by hosting artists on Facebook Live in what is now known as “Stuck in the House.”
Even Tennessee icon Dolly Parton is in on the action. The country music legend reads stories from her Imagination Library books with “Goodnight With Dolly,” a series that starts at 6 p.m. Thursdays on Imagination Library YouTube and her own social media and YouTube channels.
And we would be remiss if we failed to mention our favorite restaurants and markets that have stayed open to offer curbside service and no-contact delivery.
We can’t wait until we again can visit with our neighbors and friends, embrace them in church, sit down at a restaurant, explore exhibits and do a bit of leisurely shopping.
But we are immensely grateful for the services and neighbors that have found ways to reach out until that day arrives.
Thank you.
