We can all empathize with the frustration state Sen. Paul Bailey felt last fall when addressing the long wait times residents often find at their driver’s license service centers.
“In a rural area, people taking off from their job to come there and then to wait five and six hours to get their driver’s (license),” said Bailey. The Sparta resident said he’s visited the Cookeville driver’s license center to evaluate wait times and customer service, and he didn’t like what he found.
Though the department has said the average wait time when visiting a center is 24 minutes, Bailey contends that’s not the case. A reporter from the Tennessean visited a Nashville driver’s license office and found people waited in line for several hours before they were given a ticket showing a wait time.
Tennessee has only 44 centers to serve the 130,000 to 160,000 residents who visit these centers each month.
And though federal legislation requiring the Real ID — an enhanced identification program requiring individuals to provide documentation of citizenship, residence and any name changes — was passed in 2005, Tennessee only started offering the new ID this past July. Yet, you’ll need a Real ID to fly or enter a federal building beginning in October 2020.
That’s stretched the resources of a state agency that was already struggling with staffing issues and technology glitches.
It’s a perfect storm.
To date, the state has hired 30 more part-time employees and they’re asking for another 80 people.
We can point fingers at the state for waiting until the last minute to unveil its Real ID process, or people who arrive at centers without the proper documents, or technology that doesn’t work like it should.
None of that helps the person trying to take care of their business during their lunch hour.
The state is exploring options to reduce those long wait times and better serve the residents. They’ve hired 30 part-time people statewide and are asking for 80 more positions. The state also proposes four express service centers in Middle and West Tennessee and two mobile units.
And, they’re considering expanding the hours of service.
They’re also working with county clerks to process Real ID applications or handle other driver’s license services like renewals and duplicate licenses. Those services are currently available in 40 counties, with more clerks considering the ability of their office to provide the needed service.
Cumberland County is not currently providing any driver’s license services, though the county does have a full-service driver’s license center, unlike Fentress, Bledsoe, or Morgan counties. The Morgan County Clerk does offer driver’s license services, but residents of Fentress and Bledsoe counties must travel here or to other communities to get a license.
More people, additional hours and more convenient locations are all necessary to properly serve the citizens of this state.
Readers, do your part, too. Make sure you arrive with the documents you need: a certified copy of your birth certificate, Permanent Resident Card or a passport; Social Security card, payroll stub or tax document; and proof of Tennessee residency. If you’ve had a name change since birth, bring your marriage certificate, divorce decree or court order.
