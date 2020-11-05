Election Day has come and gone in Cumberland County, with a historic turnout in the Nov. 3 election. More than 32,000 Cumberland County residents — 72.29% of registered voters — cast a ballot in this election, either in person during the early vote period or on election day or by mail with an absentee ballot.
Cumberland County Administrator of Elections Jill Davis, her deputies and the election workers all deserve our thanks for carrying out an election that ran smoothly despite the many challenges presented by 2020.
Efforts were made to make voters feel safe casting their ballots in person. Election workers used shields and sanitized high-touch areas after each voter. They had gloves at the ready should anyone want one while they were marking their ballot. They encouraged everyone to keep social distance while waiting and to wear masks to protect themselves and others.
From Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, 19,817 persons went to the Election Commission office on Main St. and cast their vote. They stood in lines sometimes stretching down the block. But everyone was patient. Many reported not having to wait more than a half hour, if that long.
On election day, several precincts experienced steady turnout, and the workers kept everything moving from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday was also the day absentee paper ballots were counted, and the counting board worked hard checking each vote.
After the polls closed, their work still was not done. They tabulated our local results and had answers for candidates by 9 p.m.
Thank you, election staff, for a pleasant and well-run election.
—Crossville Chronicle
