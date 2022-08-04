Students are getting ready for a new school year. Drivers — you need to be getting ready, too.
Buses will once again be making their rounds in the mornings and afternoons, picking up and dropping off students.
Parents will once again be driving their students to and from the school, with sometimes long lines of traffic around school entrances.
There will also be students walking to and from school.
Everyone should use caution when driving through a school zone. Slow down. Do not use your cellphone. Stay alert. Cars may stop suddenly. Students may appear from out of nowhere. Drive slow so that you have time to react.
But motorists also need to use extra care on all the other roadways.
If a bus has its stop sign extended, everyone needs to stop. That includes cars on the other side of the road, unless you are on a divided highway. Students will be loading or unloading.
You cannot proceed until the bus resumes motion, the driver signals you to proceed, or the visual signs are no longer activated.
Our bus drivers travel all over this county — up and down narrow roads, along large highways and everything in between. They carry a bus filled with precious cargo. They have a difficult job.
Help make their job easier by obeying traffic rules and helping them reach their destination safely.
—Crossville Chronicle
