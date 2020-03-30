Census day is right around the corner.
Households should have already received an invitation to participate in the decennial U.S. Census, with April 1 the National Census Day.
Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, this count of every person living in the United States provides vital information and data and impacts the number of representatives our state has in Congress.
At the state and local level, the Census helps leaders redraw our maps for Congressional districts, state House and Senate districts, and our local civil districts, ensuring more or less equal representation for the residents in each district.
The apportionment and districting processes are a key component of the "one person, one vote" ideal, which says that when it comes to the voting booth, every person is just as important as everyone else.
The Census also helps growing communities access more federal and state funding. Much of these funds are divvied out based on population. The federal government distributed $675 billion to local communities for health, education, housing and infrastructure needs in 2015.
The Census also helps local communities plan ahead. Are we seeing a spike in our population? What will that mean for our local services? It can help the community begin planning for increased law enforcement, education and health care services.
The Census is continuing, though much of our national attention has turned to the coronavirus spreading through our communities. But it’s still important to respond to the letter you received.
Everyone can respond to the census online. It includes about 10 questions and takes only a few minutes to complete.
So far, about 26% of Tennesseans have responded. Cumberland County is doing slightly better, with 31.7% self-response. But we can do better.
During social distancing, you can do a little something that helps your entire community. Parents, completing the Census with your kids can be a wonderful civics lesson, too!
And your response now means Census enumerators will have an easier job later as they seek out people who have not responded to the Census.
—Crossville Chronicle
