Victims of domestic violence often fear for their safety long after they’ve left their abusive relationship. Many worry their former tormentors will find them again. Sometimes they pull up stakes and move somewhere new — across town or across the country — in hopes of starting over.
But it’s hard starting your life again when you’re having to look over your shoulder.
A new program from the Tennessee Secretary of State can help these vulnerable individuals move forward.
The Safe at Home program allows victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking and sexual offenses to conceal their addresses on documents that could become public information. Individuals receive an official substitute address they can use for voter registration, driver’s licenses or school enrollment.
It doesn’t shield an individual’s address on home ownership or property tax information.
Launched earlier this year, the program allows individuals to apply at no charge. Once approved, they can use their substitute address. The Safe at Home program receives participant’s first class and certified mail and then forwards that to the participant.
Individuals keep their identity.
As Secretary of State Tre Hargett said, “Safe at Home provides victims and their families with a tool to help heal from their abuse, begin new lives and finally feel a sense of security in their communities.”
It’s a common-sense solution to a real problem.
To learn more about this program, visit sos.tn.gov/SafeAtHome, email TNSOS.SAFE@tn.gov or call 615-253-3043.
—Crossville Chronicle
