At the time of this writing, Cumberland County’s Rep. Cameron Sexton was standing before the Tennessee General Assembly House of Representatives, asking for their support as the next speaker of the house.
We congratulate Rep. Sexton on his new position and thank him for stepping up to serve not only the people of his district, but the people of the state, as well.
Sexton was elected the House Republican Caucus nominee for speaker in July. Since the Republican Party holds 73 of the 99 seats, he’s been the presumptive speaker since then. And he’s been at work getting things in order as he prepares to take the leadership post.
Sexton told the Chronicle shortly after his election by the caucus that he was ready to help the lower chamber of Tennessee’s General Assembly move forward after a troubled year that led to the resignation of the sitting speaker.
To do that, he said he wants to put people in positions where they can work on issues they’re passionate about as the legislative body works on important issues like health care, judicial reform and education policy.
Sexton has said he wants to build unity among the House members. In a recent interview with Tennessean columnist Keel Hunt, Sexton kept that call for unity and working together.
“When you’re fighting, there’s always a winner and a loser, — sometimes you’re both losers,” he said. “When you work towards a better agreement, a lot of times it comes out more of a win-win.
“There are times when you need to fight … but the first onus should not be towards fighting but to work out your differences.”
What a refreshing take on politics — and one that many on the state and national stages could learn from.
As Rep. Sexton begins this next chapter in his career, we wish him well and look forward to the new tone for policy making he can bring to our state. We hope his fellow lawmakers follow his example and all work together for the good of Tennessee and its citizens.
—Crossville Chronicle
