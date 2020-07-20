Our new family slogan is, “We are Tennesseans who drove through Kentucky, went to Indiana and swam in the Ohio.”
We literally drove nearly six hours one way just to be able to say this. Why? The answer is simple: just because.
We went just because I wanted to get my deserving Alfred a big present for his 50th birthday and a feller had a four-wheeler there for sale. We went just because I really do love road trips, music blaring, singing at the top of my lungs, seeing how far I can go, taking in the scenery and imagining future visits. We went just because we wanted to make some memories with the kids. We went because my truck “Ox” was just out of the shop and a week without him was too long. We went just because we thought the kids could use some time away from the house. We went just because the stories I’d told them about all the cornfields in Indiana would be true and they could see it for themselves. We went so we could play the “Corn” game, a game I made up on my first visit to Indiana, and yell, “Corn!” every time we saw a cornfield, which was hilariously at every turn. We went just because I was the only one of us who’d been to Indiana and the family could then add it to their list of states visited. We went just because we might could stop and see an old friend outside Louisville. We went just because there might be a swimming hole and there’s no one better to ask than the locals. We went just because we hadn’t before. We went just because we wanted to have an adventure. We went just because we could.
We left on our quest later than intended. It took us longer to get there than I’d anticipated. It was hotter than I thought it would be. Alfred was concerned we’d drive all that way and he’d decide against the four-wheeler. I kept telling him, “So, we buy it if you want it or we don’t. It’s ok if we drove here just to find a swimming hole.”
That’s part of the beauty of riding by the seat of your pants. There’s no obligation. There’s no plan. There’s “just because.”
I have made a habit on our adventures to ask the local yokels where the nearest swimming hole is.
On one trip to the Cumberland Gap, we camped in Kentucky and took a quick drive over the state line to Virginia and stopped for gas. I asked some women paying at the counter if there was a local swimming hole where I could take the kids swimming. They answered that they were “headed to the river” and we were welcome to follow them.
So, we followed them, miles and miles south along an old nearly unmarked highway until we had circled back down across the Tennessee state line down to the Powell River. We swam in the river there and found huge fresh water clams to the tune of a full moon. It was a memory made.
So, come hell or high water, I was going to find a swimming hole in Indiana to throw the kids in.
Alfred’s test of the four-wheeler proved successful, and we loaded it up. He told me he liked me because I “give good presents.”
I asked the sellers about a local swimming hole. They told us, “about four miles that-a-way” we’d turn left at the three-way and right at the four-way and there was a cute little town (literally just a handful of congregated riverfront houses) and a boat ramp down that was on the Ohio River.
We made it there. The whole family jumped in. Our feet found the smooshy wet clay relaxing as our toes sunk in. We collected some pretty river rocks and shells. The water was cooling, but not cold. The sun was yawning, nearly ready to be put to bed. Boaters and kayakers, skiers and fishermen were all enjoying the hot afternoon on the Ohio River. We just enjoyed the moment.
The wind picked up, and I smelled rain. Sure enough, we watched a front of storm clouds roll in right along the river. We gathered up. It was about time to get headed back to meet our friend for dinner just outside of Louisville. The sheets of rain began to spill over the Ohio. We watched in amazement at the wall of water moving over the river. As we were leaving, the sun competed with the clouds, showing out just a bit before she went to sleep, and formed a double rainbow over the river. At the end of the rainbow, there was no pot of gold but there was a gaggle of geese. I wondered if they were aware that they were at the end of the rainbow.
We outran the storm twice coming back into Kentucky. The wind was horrible, and the trees bent in submission to it. We outran it the first time heading west but stopped to buy shoes for my daughters who’d used theirs as river shoes. The storm caught up to us. We outran it again when we turned south but it rolled over us as it headed southeast. By the time we’d had dinner with our friend the storm was slow, deliberate and barreling us over. It was hovering like a bad omen and intended to chase us all the way back to Tennessee.
And it did.
When I told my oldest daughter about our escapade, she said my story couldn’t be more “Southern.” She asked, “Did you beat the devil at banjo, too?”
Maybe “just because” isn’t a good reason. Maybe “just because” doesn’t justify the means expended to go. But, then again, maybe “just because” is just enough. In a world of uncertainty, “just because” doesn’t have to be a reason. It is beyond reason. “Just because” makes it easier not to give fear to uncertainty when you’re already riding by the seat of your pants.
So, I seek to make my memories mean more than my mileage – just because.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.