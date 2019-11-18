Once, the only way to enjoy music was in person.
Technology brought us the phonograph in the 1870s, followed in later years by the gramophone and the record player.
In 1900, radio transformed music as the most popular artists found their way to living rooms across the world. The 8-track tape was popular in the mid-1960s-1980s when cassettes pushed the 8-track out of popularity. You can still find plenty of cars on the road that have cassette players, though many younger people might not know what they're for.
Compact discs were the wave of the future in the 1990s as Columbia House urged you to trade in those old records and cassettes for these digital wonders for the bargain price of 10 discs for a penny. Of course, if you weren't careful, you would easily scratch the discs to the point they wouldn't play ever again.
In the past 20 years, we've transitioned from CDs to digital music played on MP3 players to streaming services that allow you to search a library of millions of songs.
Cassettes, CDs and 8-track tapes are all part of history now, strange souvenirs of days gone by.
But what is old is new again. Records are regaining popularity. Once a treasure found in thrift stores or garage sales, you can find brand new turntables at major retailers across the country and the needles to revive that vintage stereo system are easily obtained, if you know what you’re looking for.
Listeners enjoy the unique sound that only happens with vinyl — that pop and crackle.
Artists have embraced the old technology, with new releases on vinyl turning up with new pressings of classic records. Vintage records are a draw to record shops and April's Record Store Day sends music fans to the store in anticipation of special releases.
Scores of Gen X and Y and Millennials have raided their parents’ record collections, scoring a trove of classic record finds featuring The Monkees, Janis Joplin, Brenda Lee, Journey and more. These old records find a place alongside new releases from top bands and re-releases of favorites you wish you had — like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Greatest Hits, which I found this weekend.
This year, the Recording Industry Association of America reported vinyl sales are growing while CD sales are plummeting. The mid-year report found 8.6 million records sold in the first half of 2019 for revenue of $224.1 million. While more than 18.6 million CDs were sold, they only generated $247.9 million.
If trends continue, vinyl record sales will outpace CDs in 2019, for the first time since 1986.
Streaming is still the most popular way to listen to music. It makes sense. It's easy to sample a variety of musicians before committing to the cost of a record. But remember, under streaming rules, even if you buy that music, it’s not really yours. The companies limit how many devices you can play it on and how easily you can share it.
But with vinyl, you can enjoy your records forever, and they may even find new life with the next generation of music listeners. They may even discover — GASP — that their current favorite hit is actually a cover of something their parents or grandparents listened to first.
If you're wondering what you can do with that now antiquated CD player in your car, they make cell phone holders that make good use of that space. It's much better than the ones that would mount in the car vents.
It’s not a bad investment since Tennessee has hands-free driving laws, and they keep your phone front and center so you can easily hook it up to your car’s audio system to enjoy your streaming music while you drive. Because you still can’t take your records with you for on-the-go tunes.
