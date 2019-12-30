Jan. 1 has arrived faster than I had anticipated.
I was hoping for a few more weeks to get around to all those resolutions I made last year that I haven't quite followed through on — like eating better and exercising more.
Now, I'm staring down another New Year's Eve and wondering what resolutions I should be making this time around.
I did follow through on some goals. I wrote more columns this year after my abysmal offering of only two in 2018. I haven't quite managed to offer up something witty or insightful or even mildly entertaining on a weekly basis, but I'm making progress.
It's important to celebrate your hits and not dwell on your misses.
I also have celebrated about six months of not smoking.
This is huge. And it's been a resolution for several years after I fell off the wagon a few years ago.
I feel so much better. I only had about one week of sinus congestion Hades this fall compared with my ongoing boughts of sniffly, sneezing, foggy-headed misery.
I had cut back to about a half a pack of cigarettes a day for the past year or so, all in hopes I would end my nicotine dependence completely. That brings my savings to approximately $585 — money I was paying for something that was slowly destroying my health.
As we start a new year, I'm thinking about ways I can make my life happier and healthier. But I am unsure about setting rigid resolutions to lose 10 (20) pounds or giving up sugar for a year. I wouldn't make it to breakfast on that second one.
Instead, I'm going to work on small steps, like making time throughout the week to exercise. I'm going to work on making better choices when it's time to eat. And, I'm going to work on making smarter decisions about how I spend my time.
I also want to spend more time doing things I enjoy and trying new things.
But as a friend recently pointed out, we don’t need a special day on the calendar to start doing things to make us happier or healthier or nicer. Every morning is a chance to make a new beginning. Tomorrow morning just happens to include a lot of “1” in the date.
If you find it hard to stick to your resolutions in the coming year, give yourself a break. And then resolve to start over the next day.
