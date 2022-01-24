To all our new residents experiencing your first Plateau winter — hang on. The fun’s not over yet.
From Christmas weather that was decidedly not Christmasy at 60 degrees to tornado warnings to ring in the New Year and now a few winter storms in the span of a week or so — the Plateau weather is living up to its hype. As we’ve often told folks, “If you don’t like the weather, wait a few minutes.”
There will be more ups and downs before things settle into spring. And then, just when you think those days of winter coats are behind you, we’ll get one of those Mother’s Day frosts that kills all our plants. Keep your winter weather gear handy until at least Memorial Day.
Folks new to the Plateau may wonder why what sounds like not “a lot” of snow causes so many disruptions, with school cancellations, closed businesses and warnings to just stay home if you can.
Of course, “a lot” is a subjective term.
When you only get a few snows a year, and those typically include accumulation of 2-3 inches, a storm bringing 5-plus inches of snow is “a lot.” And, those big snows often result in some daytime melting that then refreezes, leaving roads covered in ice.
If you talk to folks who have lived here a while, they may reference significant weather events from the past. There was the Blizzard of ’93 that found me trapped in my home for a week with my family and only two channels on the TV. The snow drifts were taller than me.
There was the Blizzard of ’98 when I missed a week of classes at Tennessee Tech because I was stuck in Jamestown and the roads were all closed. We had no power. The rescue squad had to come and get my mother, my sister, my infant nephew and me and evacuate us to my aunt’s where there was glorious power from a generator offering hot showers and a place to sleep by the fire.
Many Cumberland County residents will still have a stress response if you mention the ice storm of 2015. I had no power for about a week, and once our wonderful linemen rebuilt the power grid, I had the joy of dealing with a tree on my roof, downed by the enormous weight of the ice. The damage was likened to an EF0 tornado covering the entire county.
Such extreme winters are not the norm here. This is the South. We’re perfectly happy with our 100-degree temps and 100% humidity in August. We can deal. Snow? Ice? Long stretches of super cold temperatures? It’s something different.
And, because heavy snow isn’t the norm, we don’t invest a lot in its removal. That’s true across the Southeast. I remember when a dusting of snow brought Atlanta to a screeching halt a few years ago. I was surprised because, having driven through Atlanta multiple times, I was pretty sure nothing would make those drivers slow down.
When snow does hit, our topography can make driving hazardous, even for people used to driving in wintry conditions elsewhere. You’ve got hills and curves and hills with curves.
Our road crews work hard to keep our roads safe, even in these bad conditions. But fighting Mother Nature can be challenging to downright impossible.
There are three different agencies who handle snow removal in Cumberland County: the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which treats and plows and salts along Interstate 40 and the state routes.
Then, there’s the city and county road departments, who handle the non-state roads in their jurisdictions.
Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock explained recently that the county doesn’t pre-treat roads with the salty brine mix ahead of snow warnings.
The reasons are effectiveness and economy. First, the brine isn’t that effective on the tar-and-chip roads that make up most of the county’s 1,700 roads. Second, with more than 1,000 miles of county roads, it would be impossible to treat those roads ahead of time.
Instead, Blaylock’s crew stands ready to respond when there’s snow. They will plow and salt the county roads that provide a connection to state roads. That’s not all the county roads. Again, there’s about 1,700 county roads in Cumberland County spread out over 600 or so square miles. They focus on curves and intersections to help motorists who do have to get out be safe.
But when the temperatures fall, there’s only so much that can be done.
That’s true for any road department.
And, since plenty of people live on those many side roads, our school system errs on the side of caution. Driving a bus is a huge responsibility in the best of weather conditions. I wouldn’t want to be responsible for such precious cargo in poor driving conditions.
Road conditions can vary dramatically across the county. So just because the roads seem fine in town doesn’t mean the folks in Pleasant Hill or Vandever or Rinnie are able to get out and about so easily, or that the buses can get up and down those roads safely.
We’ve got 53 days until spring arrives March 20 — not that I’m counting. And even then, it’s not unheard of to have more snow in March or even April.
Be ready for when winter weather strikes. Understand that heavy snow can impact your power. Be prepared with an alternate heat source that’s safe to use indoors and have some food handy you can eat without cooking or have the propane tank filled up for your grill. In a pinch, you can eat milk sandwiches with the bread and milk you bought before the snow hit.
If bad weather hits, it may be a day or two before it’s safe to head back out. Staying put during a winter storm helps keep you safe and it helps keep our emergency responders safe.
If you do have to get out, be careful. Adjust your driving to account for slick roads. Understand what to do if your car starts sliding. And don’t crowd other motorists. Give everybody plenty of room to start and stop.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She is available at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145.
