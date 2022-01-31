Maus. To Kill A Mockingbird. Walk Two Moons. This is Your Time.
These titles are among some of the books currently being challenged in schools across the country.
Tennessee made national news last week when news broke that McMinn County Schools had pulled the graphic novel Maus from its eighth-grade curriculum.
The book, the first graphic novel to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize and to receive serious academic attention, tells the story of two survivors of the Holocaust and their relationship with their adult son.
As you can imagine, a book about the Holocaust has some heavy material. The board voted 10-0 to remove the book from their schools because it has eight swear words (all of which had been censored by whiting out all but the first letter) and a drawing that implied female nudity. It’s important to note that the Jews in the book are mice and the Germans are cats. So, the nudity was a female mouse.
Across the country we’ve got folks trying to remove books that feature historical figures or minority characters or, as in Washington state this past week, books that students feel are outdated and promote a “white savior” narrative.
Parents, you have every right to be involved in your child’s school work. And if you really feel that your child isn’t mature enough for a certain book, you can request an alternate assignment.
But this push to make sure no one can reap the rewards of complex narratives and challenging stories undermines other parents, undermines teachers, undermines administrators.
And some of the reasons offered are simply baffling.
In Williamson County earlier this school year, a mother wanted a book by Ruby Bridges removed. Bridges, in case you don’t know, is the little girl in the famous Norman Rockwell painting being escorted to school in Louisiana because of mobs of angry white people who hurled insults and threats at a 6-year-old child.
The mother said the book upset her child, who is biracial, and the child decided he no longer wanted to be white.
The mother’s solution to this distress was to try and get the book removed.
What a wasted opportunity. She could have used that book to talk with her child about the difficult moments in our past history — in an age-appropriate way. She could have shared her own values with her child. She could have assured her child that while there are bad people everywhere, good people can effect change in the world by being kind.
Another challenge centered on the book “Martin Luther King Jr. and the March on Washington.” Again, the parents in Williamson County complained. Why? The book had pictures of segregated water fountains and of clashes between marchers and police. And the lesson plan? It talked about “historical mistakes” that shouldn’t be taught, the parents said.
We don’t learn from mistakes of the past by refusing to acknowledge them.
Many of the complaints seem to want to wrap kids up in a bubble so that they never have to feel any type of emotional discomfort.
Discomfort can mean a lot of things.
Books allow kids to explore these topics in a controlled manner. If a book gets too heavy, you can put it aside and think about what’s happening. You can talk to a trusted adult about what you’re feeling.
Parents, you absolutely should be involved in your child’s education. Find out what they’re reading. Encourage them to read assigned books and other books that interest them. And read them with your child. Have your own discussions.
And if you truly feel the material is just too much for your child, talk to the teacher. Every school system in this state has a policy that allows you to request that alternative assignment.
But please, stop trying to parent everyone else’s kids because you don’t like something. That’s not your place.
And remember, one day your child will grow up. They will have to deal with complex issues. At what point do you think they’re old enough to know how we treated minorities in this country? Or how we treated the indigenous people who lived here long before our European ancestors arrived? How long do you think you can shelter them from topics like depression or suicide?
If we don’t let them grapple with these emotions now, how will they ever be able to deal with these emotions when they’re grown?
I was an avid reader as a child. I read whatever I could get my hands on. My parents never, not once, forbid me to read something or took a book from my hands — unless I had ignored three warnings to put the book down and go to sleep already. And even then, the book was returned to me following a full night’s rest.
I’m grateful that they trusted me enough to make my reading decisions. And that they trusted themselves enough to handle conversations that could arise from my selected reading material.
