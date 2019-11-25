This week we will pause and take time to reflect and remember the many things we have to be thankful for each and every day.
I start each year trying to keep a running list of the things I’m thankful for. I usually make it to about the second week of January before the hustle and bustle of the daily grind takes away my moments of quite contemplation of all the many things I am grateful for.
Of course, there are the BIG thanks on the list — my family, my loved ones, my home, my job.
Yes, I am thankful for my job, not only because it helps me keep having a home, but also because I enjoy what I do. As I write this, it’s Thursday last week — or as I have been calling it, the fourth Monday of the week. It would be easy to wallow in self-pity about all the work that I have staring back at me from around the room. But a few (dozen) deep breaths, a detailed list of tasks and several carefully organized stacks of papers later and — voila! — I can accomplish something. And maybe, just maybe, I can help people be better informed about this wonderful community we all call home.
That’s another thing I’m thankful for — this community.
I came here from a smaller town than this. In fact, Crossville was “the big town” we’d go to before we had our very own Walmart. I’ve now lived here longer than I lived in “my hometown.” I have friends here. I’m part of this community. And when my older sister visits, people call her “Heather’s sister.” As a younger sibling, that’s something to be thankful for after nearly a lifetime of answering to “Mandy’s sister.”
I’m thankful for my colleagues at the Crossville Chronicle. We’re more than just people who work together Monday through Friday. We are a family. Sometimes, we fuss and argue like family, but soon we’re back in good humor and willing to pitch in and do what’s necessary to support our people in work and life.
I’m thankful to have someone I love in my life, without the need for long-distance calling or frequent flier miles. I’m thankful for the memories made and the everyday lives now shared.
I’m thankful for my family. I am so fortunate to have my parents and grandparents. I’m also lucky to have a network of aunts and uncles and cousins of all ages. One of the best parts of the holidays is getting to have time with them all.
I’m thankful for good health. I’m not as healthy as I’d like to be, but I’m still able to get out there and do the things that make me smile. And, with a little lucky, perseverance and regular exercise, I hope I can do even more in this coming year.
I’m thankful for a car that gets me from point A to point B. I’m thankful for a manual transmission because it’s just fun to drive and it’s fuel efficient. I’m thankful for the internet, which allows me to beam all sorts of cool things into my home, like new music, new television shows and movies and new knowledge. I’m currently trying my hand at violin. We’ll see if my “Baby Shark” rendition is perfected by Christmas.
I’m thankful that I don’t have to worry about if I’ll have enough to eat at my next meal. I’m thankful that we have so many programs and organizations willing to offer a helping hand to the people who don’t have that assurance. I’m thankful for the opportunity to help those organizations feed hungry people. I pray that more people will support these programs to help people with a hand up.
As we gather with our friends and loved ones in the coming days, remember to give thanks for the many blessings in your life, and remember also the people who may be struggling and need our help. You can be someone another person is thankful for.
