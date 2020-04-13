The pandemic crisis has had surprising impacts on our lives.
Some are unfortunate consequences, such as people delaying critical medical care out of fear of contracting the virus. While our attention is on the high fevers and respiratory distress of COVID-19, other medical emergencies still happen. If you are experiencing chest pain or symptoms of heart attack or stroke, you don't have time to worry about the virus. You need help now.
Covenant Health issued a statement last week reminding patients they continue to treat these life-threatening conditions at their emergency departments every day.
They're taking extra steps to protect patients and staff from the novel coronavirus, like screening patients for symptoms and travel history and isolating any patients with COVID-19 symptoms from other patients.
If you need emergency medical help, you need it now.
Heart attacks sill happen. So do births. There are many conditions that patients need that don't fall under the "elective" procedures ban.
Now, we've all started wearing masks to take care of our essential shopping. Many people are also wearing gloves. There's a small number of folks out there who then discard their used personal protective equipment in the parking lots of stores.
Litter is a scourge on our community during even the best of times. But now, I implore you all — throw your germ-infested stuff away.
After this whole thing started, I went to the store to get some groceries. While I found most of what I was looking for, bread was harder to find than after a snowbird alert. All that was left in the bread aisle was a super-healthy loaf made with some sort of sprouts. That's a hard pass.
The next option was baking bread, from scratch.
I've made homemade rolls once, for family Thanksgiving. I'm not sure who was more surprised they turned out, me or the hosts who had set aside a few pans of yeast rolls to heat up — just in case.
I don't bake on a regular basis, but baking bread is one of my other half's specialties. It's a treat, even if it does mean I'll never be able to go keto again.
There was one bag of organic flour left. All the good old self-rising and regular stuff was gone.
A few weeks later and most baking staples seem to have returned, but yeast has remained elusive. It was left off my weekly grocery list, unable to be filled by the personal shoppers at my store.
Maybe this little time out has more people thinking they'll give bread baking a try. Maybe some folks are brushing off those old-time survival skills and baking bread. Maybe some folks, unfamiliar with this baking from scratch thing, bought a lot more yeast than they will actually need. Maybe someone is hoarding all the yeast packets somewhere.
I contend there is no way that many people want to go to the trouble of making dough and waiting for it rise over several hours' time. This is not the dark ages. We still have frozen biscuits. You don't have to stress over baking a loaf of sandwich bread.
I took to Facebook, wondering if one of my friends could point me toward an elusive stash of the bacteria that makes bread go "poof."
The post resulted in a solid lead that has left my pantry now well-stocked for the next bread emergency.
I also learned lots of other people were scratching their heads on the disappearance of the yeast packets. There's enough I can try my hand at it without worrying I'll waste this precious and rare resource.
And, thanks to some very educational posts, I also know that you can, in fact, grow your own baking yeast with some water, dried fruit and patience.
