It was a sad day for residents of six small communities earlier this month.
Their local newspapers all ceased operations abruptly.
Here’s the good news — these papers have all since reopened or been replaced.
Here’s the bad news — closures of newspapers continue across the country, and unlike in these communities, there isn’t always someone ready to pick up that responsibility.
Six small, local newspapers in Tennessee owned by Holler Media LLC were closed without warning, their doors locked and their staffs wondering what came next.
The papers were the Livingston Enterprise in Livingston, The Jackson County Sentinel in Gainesboro, the Celina Citizen-Statesman of Celina, the Fentress Courier in Jamestown, the Shelbyville Times-Gazette of Shelbyville and the Marshall County Tribune of Lewisburg.
All were owned by Adam Johnson, who formed Holler Media LLC in 2019.
Some of these papers, like The Jackson County Sentinel, had served their communities for more than 100 years. And the Sentinel, Shelbyville Times-Gazette and Marshall County Tribune were the only newspapers in their respective counties.
Daniel Richardson, CEO of Magic Valley Publishing Co., has since reopened the papers as an independent contractor.
Lakeway Publishers is launching two start-up papers for Marshall and Bedford counties.
Fentress County, which has a second newspaper, the Fentress Times, which launched in 2021, will have a third paper start this week with Fentress County Today. The Fentress Times and Fentress County Today will have local ownership.
News deserts — areas without a local news source — continue to expand. These areas have no one providing meaningful or trustworthy local reporting on government, health, the courts.
Northwestern University’s Medill School have predicted one-third of American newspapers that existed about 20 years ago will be out of business by 2025.
More than 2,500 newspapers have closed since 2005.
And while some communities have other sources that can provide that local news that is so important to informing and educating the public, most of these communities do not.
Tennessee has four counties without any local news presence. Nationally, more than half of the 3,143 counties have only one newspaper — more than 200 counties have no newspaper at all.
It’s discouraging for communities and the people still working in the journalism field.
But when these small papers closed, the community response was heartwarming to me.
The people realized exactly what they were going to be missing out on — the coverage of the local football games and features on local players and students, news from the latest county government meeting, births and deaths and marriages.
Each edition is a tiny little time capsule of what was happening in these towns that week.
And they were vocal that they wanted their newspaper back.
I’m thankful to the readers of the Crossville Chronicle. I’ve been blessed to hear wonderful feedback from you about YOUR newspaper.
We strive to bring you local coverage of what’s happening in your community, both in print and our website.
I can tell you that the Crossville Chronicle is there covering the local meetings that few people bother to attend. No other media is at the majority of our assignments.
We receive a wealth of submissions from our local contributors — churches, clubs, schools. These submissions magnify our ability to reflect our community.
I’ve said it many times, but I can’t thank these folks enough for all they do to help us provide local news to our local readers.
Your support is critical to our success. Buy a newspaper. Buy a subscription. If you have a business, buy an ad to share what you’re doing.
I placed an ad for a yard sale last spring, and I can assure you newspaper advertising works!
I wish these newspapers much success as they move forward — for the good of their employees and for the good of their communities.
