About five years ago I took a leap into the video-streaming world and disconnected my subscription television service. I had a satellite at the time, and they provided the nifty digital recorder so I could still watch my favorite shows after a meeting ran late.
But most of the time, it seemed like I had 200 channels and nothing to watch.
Five years later, that company still sends me offers to attempt to woo me back to their fold. At this point, I just don’t think I could handle watching traditional TV. Thanks to services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, I haven’t had to sit through a commercial in ages. I only miss this when it’s Super Bowl time. It took me weeks to figure out who Cheryl was and why everyone was concerned about her She Shed.
Of course, opting for streaming television has involved some sacrifice. I don’t always get to see the new shows right away. I may have to pay for some shows by the episode or the season, as well. It makes you be a little choosy about what you watch.
Just this past spring, while everyone was eagerly waiting for the final episode of “Game of Thrones,” I finally decided it was time to see what all the hubbub was about.
First of all, when you jump on a TV bandwagon nine years too late, you can be assured you will encounter spoilers. I went looking for a handy chart to help me keep track of the houses and major players, because that first season was really confusing.
And just like that, major plot spoilers were revealed all the way through season seven!
When the “Red Wedding” rolled around, I was devastated. Of course, everyone else who has watched that episode was beyond the emotional toll and said it would get a whole lot worse.
They were right.
A 2018 survey found about 60% of Americans stream at least some of their television. Some folks combine their traditional cable or satellite service with one or more streaming services, but 20% of people only stream their TV.
Streamers — as some folks call the cord cutters — are more likely to binge-watch shows. You watch episode after episode with little to no break.
This is how I prefer to watch TV now. I made it through eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” in about a month. Re-watching 10 seasons of Friends took a little longer.
How do people stand waiting a week between shows? It really hurts the momentum of the storytelling to have those cliffhanger episodes.
Streaming services also have some excellent content you can’t find anywhere else. From Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” to Netlfix’s “Stranger Things” and Amazon’s “Goliath,” you can find superb acting with riveting storylines and plots that would never survive network televisions “Keep It Simple” philosophy.
With so many options, so many services, and so many old treasures to revisit, you don’t find those massive TV moments anymore. Remember when the final episode of “Seinfield” rolled around and it was all anyone could talk about for days, or when 106 million people watched the “M.A.S.H.” finale? Such events are probably relegated to the history books now.
Of course, streaming services are becoming a bit more expensive and you may have to cobble together multiple subscriptions to gain access to everything you want to see. I initially cut the cord to save money. My monthly television bill was close to $80 a month, and it inched upward every month or so. I started with two subscriptions at $16 a month — what a deal! And I already had an Amazon Prime account, so I added that content in at really no cost. I shop enough online that the free shipping makes the Prime account worth it.
But then I added a Sirius/XM satellite radio subscription, and an add-on HBO channel subscription, and now I have a subscription to Spotify. And I’d like some live sports, but that’s an extra subscription.
Each one sounds like a little — $9.99 a month here, $14.99 there. But, it’s starting to add up.
And more streaming services keep coming available, each with something different to offer.
Live TV is getting in the game, too, with cable companies offering pared down channel lists and more on-demand content in hopes of competing with the streaming services.
But I’m pretty set in my ways now. Live TV no longer entices me. I plan to keep binge-watching whatever show catches my eye for the foreseeable future and shun anything that makes me sit through three commercial breaks in a 30-minute episode.
