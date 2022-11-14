When you mention TTU, most people don’t think about communications studies. They think of engineering. Or education. At least, I did when I was considering where to go to college after high school.
I planned to attend a private liberal arts college where I would study writing. A chance visit to TTU’s student media complex on the third floor of the University Center soon had me reconsidering just what I could learn at TTU.
My sister was already enrolled in the journalism program there, and she’d taken an active role in student media early on. I was dispatched to Cookeville one Thursday afternoon by my mother with instructions to deliver items to her at TTU.
She was working on the student newspaper that evening. My errand gave her the chance to introduce me to Hix Stubblefield, a long-time professor of journalism at TTU and the person who would help me build the foundation of my journalism career.
Stubblefield came through the office, answering questions, offering advice when asked and checking in on his students.
Stub, as his students would call him, welcomed me to the office. He talked about a former student. He had former students around the globe. He shared the details of the latest BIG STORY the student journalists were working on. He showed me around the office, including the Associated Press wire, back when it would transmit pages and pages of copy across a dot matrix printer.
It was the first time since I began looking for a college that it felt like someone really cared about my future and my goals. I wasn’t just some recruiting goal. I was a person.
I decided I would attend TTU. I liked that I could quickly gain hands-on experience in my field through the student newspaper. I liked that the curriculum focused on writing. I liked that the small program helped forge strong connections between students and our professors.
In class, Stub was always kind, even while pointing out serious mistakes in our writing. Each student was assigned a campus beat where we interviewed sources, wrote stories and edited the work of our peers. Each week, he’d pass out a few pages where he had taken selections from our work and then asked, “Do you see anything wrong with this?”
In class, he not only equipped us the Five Ws (who, what, when, where, why/how) and how to write a story using the inverted pyramid, but also an understanding of the responsibility journalists have to tell the truth and to be fair.
A college professor is so much more than just a teacher or advisor. They’re mentors. Sometimes they’re therapists. Sometimes they’re referees. Stub was all these things to each of his students, depending on what they needed at the time.
He always cared more about his students than the grades or surveys. When his English composition students asked for more grammar instruction, despite the instructions of the department to focus on writing composition, he taught them anyway — because that’s what they needed.
When a student needed academic flexibility to deal with life — from the death of a parent, the birth of a child or to take care of medical issues — he looked for ways to help.
When students were exhausted to the point of sleeping on the floor of a carpeted office in the media complex, he let them sleep.
When students needed an ear to listen or someone to cry to, his door was open.
He seemed well versed in what students needed — that special mix of guidance and freedom; of independence and support.
He retired in the fall of 1999 after 37 years of being the heart and soul of the TTU journalism department.
Stub — I never could call him Hix — passed away last week.
He leaves behind his wife, Anne, of Cookeville; son, Jon; and daughter, Katie.
He also leaves behind a far-flung collection of former students like me who went on to — hopefully — make him proud.
Whether we pursued the journalism profession he loved so much or we took a different path, he wanted us to be good people, practice ethical business, care about those around us, and to never, ever use the phrase “first annual.”
I strive every day to be not only the journalist he knew I could be, but the person he knew I could be.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Her column is published periodically. Reach her at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
