I got my first COVID-19 vaccine shot last week.
Side effects included a slightly sore arm and a feeling of hope.
Thanks to the vaccine, I could soon visit family without worrying that I’m bringing them a dangerous illness that could take them from me. I might be able to plan vacations and travel after a year of looking at my four walls. And, I can worry a little less about what happens to my colleagues if I’m exposed to the virus and have to be out for a stretch of time.
I won’t get into the nitty-gritty details, but I qualified under the expansion of vaccine distribution to the Phase 1c group — the more than 1.5 million Tennesseans who have underlying health conditions that put us at greater risk of serious illness or death should we get the virus.
Now, Tennessee has again expanded access to these vaccines to the Phase 2a and 2b and to anyone age 55 and older.
Phase 2a/2b allows workers in critical industries to get a vaccine. The state considers 2a critical infrastructure workers to be individuals working in child and adult protective services who have direct public exposure, commercial agriculture workers, commercial food production workers, corrections staff not already eligible for the vaccine and public transit workers.
The 2b critical infrastructure workers include anyone working in postal, package or freight delivery; people who work in public infrastructure; telecommunications employees; and utility or energy employees.
The state just opened up vaccine eligibility for these groups over the weekend. It was only two weeks earlier that vaccine eligibility last expanded.
Part of that is because supplies of the vaccine are starting to pick up in the state.
Unfortunately, part of the expansion is because some people aren’t getting the vaccine even though they are eligible.
Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey said last week that there are more than 500,000 available vaccine appointments statewide. And that only includes appointments with the 89 rural health departments. The metro departments handle their own appointment systems, as do retail pharmacies, which also have vaccines available.
In Middle Tennessee, about 80% of vaccination appointments are full, but that number falls to 50% in rural East Tennessee and to less than 20% in West Tennessee.
You can schedule a vaccine online at covid19.tn.gov — you can use a computer, a tablet or your phone.
If you don’t have internet access or aren’t comfortable using a computer, you can call to schedule an appointment — 866-442-5301.
So far, more than 23,000 residents of Cumberland County have had at least one dose of a vaccine — more than 25% of our population! And, 14.21% are fully vaccinated with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Medical professionals tell us that even people who had COVID-19 should still get a vaccine because the immunity from the illness has only been proven to last about 8 months. And we may need boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine in the future, much like we had to get boosters of our childhood immunizations and you have to get a very unpleasant tetanus booster every few years.
If you aren’t a fan of needles, believe me — I get it. I’m a big cry baby about needles. I don’t like them in my arm. I do not like them on a farm. I do not like them here or there. I do not like them anywhere.
But I don’t want COVID-19, and I don’t want the people I’m around to have COVID-19.
And I have to give our Cumberland County Health Department a huge compliment — I couldn’t even feel the shot. Yes, my arm hurt a little later, but the shot itself was painless. It was a quick and easy process.
If you have questions about the vaccine, contact the health department or your doctor. They can answer your questions and address your concerns. Then, please, make your appointment to get a vaccine — online at covid19.tn.gov or call 866-442-5301.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Her column is published periodically. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.