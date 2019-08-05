I’ve spent the last week binging on some good ol’ 1980s comedy. Thanks to my Amazon Prime membership, I have managed to watch almost four seasons of the wacky Seaver family from the ’80s hit “Growing Pains.”
In case you’ve forgotten this Tuesday night mainstay, this suburban family adjusts to changes when mom Maggie returns to work and dad Jason moves his psychiatry practice into the home. There’s three kids: goofy Mike, brainy Carol and baby Ben.
I’ve laughed more than I should at the fashions. This show should be required viewing for everyone trying to bring back mom jeans and scrunchies. No, thank you. I lived that already. I have the embarrassing childhood photos to prove it.
Then there’s the technology. They’re still using landline phones! And the computer in one episode looked more ancient than my first Mac computer.
There are cameos from future superstars — Brad Pitt, Matthew Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio, to name a few.
I can’t say the show has aged well. So much has changed since the 1980s. I have to scratch my head at some of the commentary on then-current events. I was only 7 when the show launched in 1985. We would watch the nightly news with Peter Jennings, but I can’t say I paid a lot of attention.
Then there are the jokes that really aren’t funny any longer — like the fat jokes Mike makes about Carol. In fact, I find it hard to believe those were ever funny.
But the show does deliver on some great moral lessons, like being honest, being kind and being part of a family. Jason may have been a trendsetter by playing the stay-at-home dad in this series, even though he continued to work. Maggie showed the struggle to build a career while also caring for a family. And anyone who has lived through adolescents will identify with some of the struggles of the kids, like peer pressure, dealing with loss, sibling rivalry and just plain old Growing Pains.
We may get new stories from the Seaver family. In June, “Today” reported a reboot of the family series was in the works. Alan Thicke, who played family patriarch Jason, passed away in 2016, but Jeremy Miller told media outlets talks were ongoing with the rest of the Seaver clan.
Hopefully, they’ll leave the ’80s fashions behind and offer up new episodes that help a new generation deal with some of their own Growing Pains.
