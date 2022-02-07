If you’re interested enough in a topic to comment on social media, I suppose I’m just old-fashioned, but I think that means you’d also be interested enough to read the story.
Not so, as recently illustrated by comments regarding the county’s debt. Commenters talked about how “irresponsible” our county commission was because we have a collective $52.6 million in debt.
But a number is just a number. It doesn’t tell you the whole story. The full story requires a lot more understanding.
Where did that debt come from? How are we paying for it? Do we have a savings account?
A headline gives you a big picture. It’s like a snapshot of the story. It’s supposed to provide you with enough information about what’s in the story so that you can decide if you want to read it.
I recognize not everyone has an interest in everything we publish. It’s mass communication, and not everyone wants to read the same thing. That’s why we have different reporters covering various topics and stories. You want sports? We’ve got that. You want to know about your local government? We’ve got that. You want to know about neat things our kids are doing in school? We do that, too.
You can even find a feed from the Associated Press on our website, informing you of matters beyond our county line.
Yes, I know, $52.6 million is a lot. If it were my personal indebtedness, I’d be very concerned about my financial well-being. But what did that debt pay for?
It paid for the construction of Stone Elementary and Brown Elementary schools.
It paid for 2001 renovations to Pine View Elementary, Crab Orchard Elementary and Pleasant Hill Elementary. It includes an extensive renovation of Homestead Elementary.
It paid for the construction of Stone Memorial High School.
It paid for the renovation of the Cumberland County High School stadium and the bathrooms at the school built in the 1960s.
It paid for the construction of the new Crab Orchard Elementary.
It paid for the construction of the Art Circle Public Library.
It paid for the renovation of the old Crossville High School into the Justice Center on South Main Street and the expansion of our county jail.
That’s a lot of big projects that will continue to serve our community for decades to come. As evidenced by Cumberland County High School, we use our facilities for a very long time. Some of these projects stretch back more than 20 years, but the assets are still in use today.
And when you divide the total debt by the county’s population, you get a per-person amount of $852. No, that doesn’t mean we’re going to get a bill for $852. That’s just a number that helps the commission evaluate its debt when looking at new projects. Their debt management policy sets a limit of $1,200 per person in debt.
How is that debt paid for? Cumberland County uses a portion of sales tax collections — a half-cent local option sales tax approved in the 1990s to support school construction projects — and a portion of annual property tax collections.
Cumberland County held its property tax rate to $1.5653 per $100 of assessed value for 2022. That’s the same rate as the year before and the year before that. Cumberland County had the eighth-lowest property tax rate in 2021, though several counties that were lower than us also charged separate school taxes.
And thanks to a healthy fund balance, the county doesn’t take out new debt often. Cumberland County has a reserve fund of $15.7 million. That allows the county to pay for some projects outright, with cash, no interest. That includes purchasing the former bank building being converted into an archives facility. The county agreed with the seller of the Northside Lane property to finance that purchase over a couple of years, paid for from the debt service fund balance. That will be paid for this year.
That fund balance also allowed the county the upfront money it needed to handle the massive clean-up following the 2015 ice storm. Other counties were not so lucky. They had to borrow money and then wait for federal reimbursement.
Each year, we pay off a little more debt. This year, the county is scheduled to pay off $4.1 million in debt principal. As debt goes down, the county can decide how to allocate the property taxes dedicated to debt payments. Options include:
•reallocate the tax rate to another government fund (like the fund that pays our EMS, firefighters and deputies or the school fund)
•use the money to pay down other debt
•use the money for a capital project
•reduce the property tax
Should you care how much debt our county owes? Yes. You’re a taxpayer. That money comes from you. That’s why we pay people to go and cover these meetings and then write about them — so that you can be informed.
Should you know what that debt is from? Yep. You can’t appropriately gripe if you don’t know the whole story. Again, that’s why we cover these meetings. I’m sure there are other things I could do with my time than sit in that third-floor conference room at the Courthouse.
Take the time to be informed about your community.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She is available at hmulli- nix@crossville-chronicle. com or 931-484-5145.
